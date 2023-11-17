Dagli incontri con le scuole al telegiornale Lercio: il terzo giorno al Fake News Festival Terza giornata del Fake News Festival: ecco come è andata 17/11/2023 00:44 Condividi Link https://messaggeroveneto.gelocal.it/udine/cronaca/2023/11/17/video/dagli_incontri_con_le_scuole_al_telegiornale_lercio_il_terzo_giorno_al_fake_news_festival-13868264/ Copiato negli appunti https://messaggeroveneto.gelocal.it/udine/cronaca/2023/11/17/video/dagli_incontri_con_le_scuole_al_telegiornale_lercio_il_terzo_giorno_al_fake_news_festival-13868264/ Embed <iframe src="https://messaggeroveneto.gelocal.it/embed/udine/cronaca/2023/11/17/video/dagli_incontri_con_le_scuole_al_telegiornale_lercio_il_terzo_giorno_al_fake_news_festival-13868264/" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe> Copiato negli appunti <iframe src="https://messaggeroveneto.gelocal.it/embed/udine/cronaca/2023/11/17/video/dagli_incontri_con_le_scuole_al_telegiornale_lercio_il_terzo_giorno_al_fake_news_festival-13868264/" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe>